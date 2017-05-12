BRIEF-Cvc Capital Partners agrees to acquire Etraveli
* Says CVC Capital Partners Fund VI agrees to acquire Etraveli Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)
May 12 APPALOOSA LP
* Appaloosa LP ups share stake in United Continental Holdings Inc to 364,615 shares from 160,000 shares
* Appaloosa LP takes share stake of 300,000 shares in Unitedhealth Group Inc
* Appaloosa LP takes share stake of 8.8 million shares in Bank Of America Corp - SEC filing
* Appaloosa LP - Change in holdings are as of March 31, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Dec 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2r9xUnP) Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2kQkMDQ)
* Barclays says is 'considering its position in relation to these developments' over SFO fraud charges