Singapore May factory output up 5.0 pct y/y on electronics strength
SINGAPORE, June 23 Singapore's industrial production in May grew for the 10th consecutive month from a year earlier, helped by strong electronics output, data showed on Friday.
June 1 AppAsia Bhd:
* AppAsia Studio, a unit of Co, entered into a memorandum of understanding with China Mobile International Limited Source text: [bit.ly/2rHm09o] Further company coverage:
June 23 In today's U.S. shale fields, tiny sensors attached to production gear harvest data on everything from pumping pressure to the heat and rotational speed of drill bits boring into the rocky earth.