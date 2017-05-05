Air Force to resume F-35 operations after suspension at Arizona base
June 19 The U.S. Air Force said on Monday it will resume local flying operations of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 jets at Luke Air Force base in Arizona after an 11-day suspension.
May 5 Appfolio Inc
* APPFOLIO INC ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS
* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE $136 MILLION TO $138 MILLION
* QTRLY REVENUE $32.1 MILLION VERSUS $23.2 MILLION
* APPFOLIO INC QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd says that it has sold, through its subsidiaries, 14.2 million common shares of tembec inc.