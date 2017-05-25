BRIEF-Seritage says Sears Holdings to continue to pay co rent until it vacates stores
* Seritage Growth Properties - pursuant to terms of master lease units co, units of Sears Holdings Corp, Sears Holdings exercised right to terminate master lease
May 25 (Reuters) -
* Appian Corp Class A shares open at $15.00 in debut on the NASDAQ versus IPO price of $12.00 per share Further company coverage:
* Seritage Growth Properties - pursuant to terms of master lease units co, units of Sears Holdings Corp, Sears Holdings exercised right to terminate master lease
June 23 India's NSE index ended lower for a fourth straight session on Friday, its longest losing streak since mid-April, as investors booked profits in financials such as State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd .