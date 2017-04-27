BRIEF-Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 mln
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 27 (Reuters) -
* appian corp files for IPO of up to $86.3 million - sec filing
* Appian Corp files to issue its class a common stock in the ipo
* Appian Corp - Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and Barclays among underwriters to IPO
* Appian Corp says it has applied to list its class a common stock on the nasdaq under the symbol "APPN" Source text: (bit.ly/2oQM0tD)
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing