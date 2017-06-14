BRIEF-Alliance Data says expanded long-standing relationship with Volvo
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
June 14 Apple Inc:
* Files for notes offering of up to $1.0 billion due 2027
* Says notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.000pct per year and will mature on June 20, 2027 Source text: (bit.ly/2rsfDae) Further company coverage:
* Primoris Services Corporation announces pipeline awards valued at $53 million