BRIEF-Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
* Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
May 4 Apple Inc
* Files for six-part notes offering; size not disclosed - sec filing
* Says notes will be issued only in minimum denominations of $2,000 and integral multiples of $1,000 in excess thereof
* Says goldman sachs & co llc, j.p. Morgan and wells fargo securities are underwriters to the notes offering Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2pc4vJc) Further company coverage:
* Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
* CAE signs a series of commercial and business aviation training contracts valued at approximately C$85 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: