May 5 Apple Inc:
* Apple Inc publishes 2016 Conflict Minerals report
* Says in 2016 all smelters in its supply chain participated
in an independent third-party conflict minerals audit
* Says as of Dec 31, 2016, 96% of smelters in Apple’s supply
chain had completed their audit and 4% were in the process of
completing one
* Says at end of 2016 there were 250 smelters in its supply
chain providing minerals used in its products including gold,
coltan, cassiterite, wolframite, tantalum, tin, and tungsten
* Says urged smelters in its supply chain to complete the
audit process & removed those unwilling to participate in an
independent third-party conflict minerals audit
* Says in 2016, it directed removal of 22 smelters not
willing to participate in or complete conflict minerals audit by
company's deadline
* Says believes continued pressure on smelters removed from
supply chain previously for not participating in audit led to
some smelters joining such programs in 2016
* Says in 2016, reviewed over 1,300 incidents, including
human rights and security concerns, from reports generated
through mining-industry body ITRI, local NGOs, and other reports
* Says 15 incidents potentially linked to smelters in supply
chain occurred in which potential members of “armed groups” –
as defined by Apple - were alleged to be involved
* Says with respect to the 15 incidents identified, it has
not to date been able to determine whether conflict minerals
were included in Apple’s products
* Says as of filing date of report, not all incidents in
2016 have been publicly reported, fully traced to minerals
associated with smelters, resolved, or remediated
* Says in 2016, Apple continued its commitment to
responsible sourcing of artisanal gold
* Says is supporting efforts to overcome challenges in
exporting responsible artisanal gold from The Democratic
Republic of the Congo to a major gold refiner
* Says continued to engage gold industry stakeholders,
including banking and jewelry industry groups, for responsible
gold sourcing
* Says company believes that all stakeholders in African
Great Lakes region will need to heighten efforts to implement
comprehensive due diligence programs
Source text - (bit.ly/2pNb6Ll)
Further company coverage: