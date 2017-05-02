May 2 Apple Inc:

* Q2 earnings per share $2.10

* Q2 net sales $52.90 billion versus $50.56 billion last year

* Says international sales accounted for 65 percent of the quarter's revenue

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.02, revenue view $53.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says board authorized increase of $50 billion to program to return capital to shareholders, extending program timeframe by 4 quarters

* Says under expanded capital return program, plans to spend cumulative total of $300 billion by the end of march 2019

* Says board approved 10.5 percent increase to quarterly dividend, and declared dividend of $0.63 per share of common stock

* Sees Q3 revenue between $43.5 billion and $45.5 billion

* Sees Q3 gross margin between 37.5 percent and 38.5 percent

* Sees Q3 operating expenses between $6.6 billion and $6.7 billion

* Q3 revenue view $45.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says board increased share repurchase authorization to $210 billion from the $175 billion level announced a year ago

* Says also expects to continue to net-share-settle vesting restricted stock units

* Q2 iPhone sales 50.8 million units versus 51.2 million units last year

* Q2 greater china revenue $10.73 billion versus $12.49 billion last year

* Q2 iPad sales 8.9 million units versus 10.3 million units last year

* Q2 Mac sales 4.2 million units versus 4 million units last year

* Q2 Mac revenue $5.84 billion versus $5.11 billion last year

* Q2 services revenue $7.04 billion versus $5.99 billion last year

* Q2 services revenue $7.04 billion versus $5.99 billion last year

* Q2 other products revenue $2.87 billion versus $2.19 billion last year