Fierce clashes break out in Libyan capital Tripoli
TRIPOLI, May 26 Heavy clashes between rival factions erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday, with loud explosions and heavy artillery fire heard since the early morning.
May 2 Apple Inc:
* Q2 earnings per share $2.10
* Q2 net sales $52.90 billion versus $50.56 billion last year
* Says international sales accounted for 65 percent of the quarter's revenue
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.02, revenue view $53.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says board authorized increase of $50 billion to program to return capital to shareholders, extending program timeframe by 4 quarters
* Says under expanded capital return program, plans to spend cumulative total of $300 billion by the end of march 2019
* Says board approved 10.5 percent increase to quarterly dividend, and declared dividend of $0.63 per share of common stock
* Sees Q3 revenue between $43.5 billion and $45.5 billion
* Sees Q3 gross margin between 37.5 percent and 38.5 percent
* Sees Q3 operating expenses between $6.6 billion and $6.7 billion
* Q3 revenue view $45.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says board increased share repurchase authorization to $210 billion from the $175 billion level announced a year ago
* Says also expects to continue to net-share-settle vesting restricted stock units
* Q2 iPhone sales 50.8 million units versus 51.2 million units last year
* Q2 greater china revenue $10.73 billion versus $12.49 billion last year
* Q2 iPad sales 8.9 million units versus 10.3 million units last year
* Q2 Mac sales 4.2 million units versus 4 million units last year
* Q2 Mac revenue $5.84 billion versus $5.11 billion last year
* Q2 services revenue $7.04 billion versus $5.99 billion last year
* Q2 other products revenue $2.87 billion versus $2.19 billion last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 26 Yu'e Bao, a money market fund under China's Ant Financial, will impose a cap on individual accounts at 250,000 yuan ($36,475), amid tightening regulatory oversight of China's financial markets.