March 21 Apple Inc :

* Introduced clips, a new app that "makes it quick and fun for anyone to create expressive videos on iPhone(reg) and iPad(reg)"

* App features a design for combining video clips, photos & music into videos to share with friends through messages app or on instagram, facebook & others

* Clips will be available on the app store for free beginning in april

* Clips is compatible with iphone 5s & later, new 9.7-inch ipad, all ipad air(reg) and ipad pro(reg) models, ipad mini(tm) 2 & later, & ipod touch(reg) 6th gen