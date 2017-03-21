BA cancels all scheduled flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick airports on Saturday
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
March 21 Apple Inc :
* Introduced clips, a new app that "makes it quick and fun for anyone to create expressive videos on iPhone(reg) and iPad(reg)"
* App features a design for combining video clips, photos & music into videos to share with friends through messages app or on instagram, facebook & others
* Clips will be available on the app store for free beginning in april
* Clips is compatible with iphone 5s & later, new 9.7-inch ipad, all ipad air(reg) and ipad pro(reg) models, ipad mini(tm) 2 & later, & ipod touch(reg) 6th gen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.