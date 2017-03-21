BA cancels all scheduled flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick airports on Saturday
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
March 21 Apple Inc:
* Apple introduces iphone 7 & iphone 7 plus (product) red special edition
* Apple Inc - special edition (product)red iphone will be available to order online worldwide and in stores beginning friday, march 24
* Apple Inc - iphone 7 and iphone 7 plus (product)red special edition will be available in 128gb and 256gb models starting at $749 from apple.com and apple stores
* Apple Inc - the special edition (product)red iphone joins iphone 7 finishes in jet black, black, silver, gold and rose gold
* Apple - iphone se will be available beginning march 24, in 32gb and 128gb models, starting price of $399 at apple.com and apple stores Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.