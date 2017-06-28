BRIEF-BP expects $750 million non-cash exploration write-off in Angola
* Actively managing exploration portfolio and exiting non-competitive assets, expects around $750 million non-cash exploration write-off in Angola
June 28 Applied DNA Sciences Inc:
* Applied DNA Sciences says entered into subscription agreements for private placement of common stock with group of investors
* Applied DNA Sciences says will issue and sell 1.0 million shares of common stock at a price of $1.76 per share Source text: (bit.ly/2t0IAYh) Further company coverage:
June 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday: