BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Applied Genetic Technologies Corp
* Applied Genetic Technologies - on April 26 Lawrence Bullock chief financial officer notified his intention to retire in near future
* Applied Genetic Technologies Corp- initiated a comprehensive search to identify candidates to succeed Bullock - SEC filing Source text : (bit.ly/2qoMKYn) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.