BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Applied Industrial Technologies Inc :
* Applied Industrial technologies reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results and declares dividend
* Q3 earnings per share $0.75
* Q3 sales rose 7.3 percent to $679.3 million
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $2.74 to $2.84
* Sees q4 sales up 6 to 8 percent
* Sees q4 earnings per share $0.68 to $0.78
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.63, revenue view $638.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.68, revenue view $647.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.