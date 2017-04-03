April 3 Applied Materials Inc

* Applied Materials - on April 3, issued notice to redeem all of 7.125 pct senior notes due 2017 of which $200 million aggregate principal amount is outstanding

* Applied Materials Inc - notes will be redeemed in accordance with their terms on May 4, 2017 - SEC filing

* Applied Materials - intends to use portion of net proceeds from issuance of its senior unsecured notes on March 31, 2017 to fund redemption of notes