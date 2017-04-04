BRIEF-ESW Capital reports 8.08 pct passive stake in Brightcove
* ESW Capital LLC reports 8.08 percent passive stake in brightcove inc as of may 18, 2017 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 4 Applied Optoelectronics Inc
* Applied Optoelectronics-On March 29, co's Chinese unit received notice of release related to land use rights, buildings pledged as collateral for credit facilities
* Applied Optoelectronics -Credit facilities previously provided by China Construction Bank to co's Chinese unit,co's Taiwan branch have been terminated Source text: [bit.ly/2nH578R] Further company coverage:
* Beigene ltd- files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: