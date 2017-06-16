BRIEF-HotApp International names new CEO
* Says appointed Lum Kan Fai as the company’s CEO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rHvg9z) Further company coverage:
June 16 APPSPOTR AB
* TARGETED NEW ISSUE OF SHARES TO NOVEL UNICORN LTD
* PROPOSES NEW ISSUE OF UP TO 1.6 MILLION SHARES WITH PREFERENTIAL RIGHTS FOR SHAREHOLDERS, AT SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF SEK 6.50
* DIRECTED NEW ISSUE OF SHARES TO NOVEL UNICORN OF UP TO 769,231 SHARES WITH SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AT SEK 6.50 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says appointed Lum Kan Fai as the company’s CEO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rHvg9z) Further company coverage:
June 22 A North Carolina man who wielded an assault rifle inside a Washington pizzeria after a fake online report that it was a cover for a child abuse ring was sentenced to four years in prison on Thursday, prosecutors said.