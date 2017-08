Aug 1 (Reuters) - APRANGA APB :

* SAYS RETAIL TURNOVER (INCLUDING VAT) REACHED EUR 19.0 MILLION IN JULY 2017, AND HAS INCREASED BY 0.6 PERCENT IN COMPARISON TO JULY 2016

* SAYS IN JANUARY THROUGH JULY 2017, RETAIL TURNOVER (INCLUDING VAT) AMOUNTED TO EUR 118.3 MILLION, AND INCREASED BY 4.4 PERCENT YOY