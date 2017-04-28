BRIEF-Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23, co, units entered into second amended, restated credit facility
* Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23 co and units entered into a second amended and restated credit facility - sec filing
April 28 Apranga APB:
* Says unaudited consolidated profit before income tax of the group amounted to 2.2 million euros during three months of 2017
* Says the group has made profit of 1.2 million euros in same period of 2016 (increase by 91.9 percent)
* Says EBITDA of group was 3.8 million euros during three months 2017, and increased by 44 pct comparing to corresponding year 2016 period
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017