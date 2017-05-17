BRIEF-Sharp Pres says to apply for relisting on Tokyo bourse 1st section on June 29 or 30 - Jiji
* Sharp President Terry Gou says to apply for relisting on Tokyo bourse first section on June 29 or 30 - Jiji Further company coverage:
May 17 APRANGA APB:
* APRANGA GROUP INTRODUCING THE NEW BRAND ORSAY TO LITHUANIAN MARKET
* SIGNED FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH ORSAY GMBH AND OPENED TWO ORSAY STORES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 19 After Amazon.com Inc completes its takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, it might launch another brand with different standards, the grocery chain's chief executive said in remarks reported in a securities filing on Monday.