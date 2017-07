July 3 (Reuters) - APRANGA APB:

* Says Retail Turnover (Including Vat) Reached Eur 17.7 Million in June 2017, and Has Increased by 7.0% Comparing to June 2016

* q2 2017 Retail Turnover (Including Vat) to Eur 51.4 Million Increased by 2.4% Comparing to 2016

* SAYS H1 2017 RETAIL TURNOVER (INCLUDING VAT) OF APRANGA GROUP WAS EUR 99.3 MILLION OR BY 5.2% MORE THAN IN 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)