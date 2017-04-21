BRIEF-Horizon Bancorp's unit filed application to convert from national bank to Indiana state-chartered bank
* Unit filed application with Indiana Department of Financial Institutions to convert from national bank to Indiana state-chartered bank
April 21 Apricus Biosciences Inc
* Apricus Biosciences announces pricing of $7.0 million public offering
* Apricus Biosciences Inc - pricing of an underwritten public offering of an aggregate of 5.03 million units
* Apricus Biosciences Inc says pricing of an underwritten public offering of an aggregate of 5 million units at public offering price of $1.40 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos has resigned as head of BNDES due to personal reasons, the Brazilian development bank said in a statement on Friday.