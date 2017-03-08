March 8 Apricus Biosciences Inc:

* Apricus biosciences announces sale of ex-u.s. Vitaros assets and rights to ferring pharmaceuticals

* Apricus biosciences inc - apricus will retain its vitaros rights in u.s.

* Apricus biosciences inc - remains on track to re-submit vitaros nda to fda in q3 of 2017

* Says ferring has agreed to pay apricus an upfront payment of $11.5 million

* Says ferring has aso agreed to pay apricus up to an additional $700,000 with respect to certain product inventory