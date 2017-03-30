BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Apricus Biosciences Inc
March 30 Apricus Biosciences Inc
* Files for offering of up to $6.9 million of co's common stock
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018