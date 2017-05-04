May 4 Apricus Biosciences Inc

* Apricus Biosciences announces the initiation of vitaros drug-device human factors study

* Apricus biosciences inc- vitaros drug-device combination human factor testing study required by food and drug administration is underway

* Apricus biosciences - expect study will be completed in q2 of this year and results will be incorporated into our planned vitaros nda re-submission

* Apricus biosciences inc- vitaros nda re-submission remains on track for q3 of this year