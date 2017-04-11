BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 11 Aprogen Healthcare & Games Inc :
* Says it plans to divest illumination business into a new subsidiary
* Divestiture date is June 30
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Cp5eF4
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing