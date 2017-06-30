FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-APT Satellite updates on legal proceedings involving unit
June 30, 2017 / 12:07 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-APT Satellite updates on legal proceedings involving unit

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - APT Satellite Holdings Ltd:

* On 26 June, APT Satellite Company received summons and complaint filed by Fashion Television LLC as plaintiff against APT HK

* Plaintiff claimed it operates "Fashion Television" channel and procured trademark registrations for terms such as "Fashion Television" and "Fashion TV"

* Summons and complaint filed in Supreme Court of State of New York, County Of New York

* Summons and complaint in respect of action for contributory trademark infringement and vicarious trademark infringement

* Plaintiff sought, among others, order requiring APT HK to account for and pay over to plaintiff damages in amount of US$12.2 mln

* "Co intends to vigorously defend such claims" Source text: (bit.ly/2tvr69g) Further company coverage:

