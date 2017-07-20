BRIEF-Aptevo Therapeutics and Alligator Bioscience announce plans to co-develop novel bispecific antibody for tumor-directed immunotherapy

July 20 (Reuters) - Aptevo Therapeutics Inc

* Aptevo Therapeutics and Alligator Bioscience announce plans to co-develop novel bispecific antibody for tumor-directed immunotherapy

* Aptevo Therapeutics Inc - Initiation of cell line development for manufacturing of clinical material is expected to begin shortly

* Aptevo Therapeutics - At time of phase 2 clinical development parties May opt to out-license candidate/continue development separately/ in partnership

* Aptevo Therapeutics - Agreement provides an option for companies to develop a second bispecific antibody candidate ,which would also be jointly owned and funded

* Aptevo Therapeutics - Parties will jointly own, share equally in development costs of advancing alg.APV-527 through to phase 2 clinical development end