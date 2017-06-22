June 22 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc
* Aptevo Therapeutics- on June 17, unit and CMC ICOS
biologics entered non-exclusive amended and restated commercial
supply agreement - SEC filing
* Aptevo -pursuant to terms of restated supply agreement,
CMC agreed to manufacture product in quantity of batches
provided to CMC on a 24 month rolling forecast
* Aptevo Therapeutics - restated supply deal supersedes,
restates,replaces, as of restatement date, original supply
agreement dated as of June 17, 2011
* Aptevo Therapeutics Inc says beginning 2018, batch
minimum will be four batches and batch maximum will be ten
batches in a calendar year
* Aptevo Therapeutics Inc says any batches ordered in a
campaign should receive an incremental discounted price
* Aptevo Therapeutics Inc - in accordance with agreement,
$7.0 million reserve held by CMC shall be applied to any batches
manufactured through end of 2017
* Aptevo Therapeutics - in accordance with agreement,
remaining amounts outstanding at year end shall be paid to
Aptevo bio on or before Dec 31, 2017
* Aptevo Therapeutics Inc - On June 19, unit of co and
Morphosys AG entered fourth amendment to license and
co-development agreement
* Aptevo Therapeutics - pursuant to amendment,
unit,Morphosys agreed Aptevo research and development continue
to bear 75% of development costs with respect to MOR209/ES414
Source: (bit.ly/2rUDXSc)
