Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 3 APX Group Inc -
* Announces exchange offer for its 7.875% senior secured notes due 2022
* Commencing an exchange offer for its outstanding $300.0 million aggregate principal amount of 7.875% senior secured notes due 2022
* Offering to exchange all of outstanding notes for a like principal amount of its 7.875% senior secured notes due 2022
* Exchange offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 2, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)