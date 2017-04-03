April 3 APX Group Inc -

* Announces exchange offer for its 7.875% senior secured notes due 2022

* Commencing an exchange offer for its outstanding $300.0 million aggregate principal amount of 7.875% senior secured notes due 2022

* Offering to exchange all of outstanding notes for a like principal amount of its 7.875% senior secured notes due 2022

* Exchange offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 2, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: