BRIEF-Sears Canada says co, certain units obtains creditor protection under CCAA
* Sears Canada obtains creditor protection under CCAA; will continue executing its reinvention
June 12 AQERI HOLDING AB:
* SUBSIDIARY AQERI AB WILL APPLY FOR BANKRUPTCY
* THE BOARD HAS RECIEVED CONFIRMATION THAT 75 PERCENT OF THE OWNERS ARE NOT WILLING TO FINANCE THE COMPANY FURTHER
* SMBC to provide bridge loans worth tens of blns of yen -sources