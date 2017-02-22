BRIEF-Richmont Mines reports strong results from Island Gold Mine expansion case preliminary economic assessment
* Richmont Mines reports strong results from the Island Gold Mine expansion case preliminary economic assessment
Feb 22 Aqua America Inc-
* Aqua America reports earnings for 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $0.28
* Q4 revenue $196.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $208.3 million
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.28
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Aqua America Inc says expects to invest more than $450 million in 2017 and more than $1.2 billion from 2017 to 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)