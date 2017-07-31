FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 hours ago
BRIEF-Aqua Metals announces change to executive management team
#TopNews
#Business
#SpecialReports
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Modi steps up assault on opponents, eyes supremacy
Top News
Modi steps up assault on opponents, eyes supremacy
No let-up in spying amid tit-for-tat Russian sanctions: official
World
No let-up in spying amid tit-for-tat Russian sanctions: official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 31, 2017 / 8:18 PM / 12 hours ago

BRIEF-Aqua Metals announces change to executive management team

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Aqua Metals Inc

* Aqua Metals announces change to executive management team

* Aqua Metals Inc - ‍Mark Weinswig has joined executive team and will become chief financial officer, effective august 10, 2017​

* Aqua Metals Inc - Weinswig will succeed Thomas Murphy​

* Aqua Metals Inc - ‍murphy will continue as a consultant to company on a number of matters and to ensure a smooth transition​

* Aqua Metals Inc - ‍Weinswig joins from emcore where he served as CFO from 2010 to 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.