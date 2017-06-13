June 13 Aquabounty Technologies:
* Aquabounty acquires fish farming facility in Indiana
* Deal for $14.0 million
* Aquabounty continues to evaluate additional opportunities
for larger production facilities in both United States and
Canada
* Once fully operational, current facility will have an
expected annual capacity of 1200 metric tons
* Entered into agreement to purchase certain assets of Bell
Fish Company, including its farming facility in Albany, Indiana
* If anticipated timelines for deal are achieved, fish
farming facility's first harvest could come as soon as Q3 of
2019
