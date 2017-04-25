April 25 Aquinnah Pharmaceuticals:

* Aquinnah Pharmaceuticals receives $10 million investment from Pfizer and Abbvie to research breakthrough approach to neurodegenerative disease

* $10 million adds to an earlier $5 million investment made by Takeda pharmaceuticals in December 2015

* Pfizer Inc and Abbvie Inc have invested in co's work to treat ALS, Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases