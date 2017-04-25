BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Aquinnah Pharmaceuticals:
* Aquinnah Pharmaceuticals receives $10 million investment from Pfizer and Abbvie to research breakthrough approach to neurodegenerative disease
* $10 million adds to an earlier $5 million investment made by Takeda pharmaceuticals in December 2015
* Pfizer Inc and Abbvie Inc have invested in co's work to treat ALS, Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.