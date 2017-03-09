WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 10 Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Aquinox Pharmaceuticals announces year end 2016 financial results
* Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc says net loss for year ended december 31, 2016 was $37.0 million compared to a net loss of $21.9 million for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.