May 9 Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Says Q1 net loss $8.3 million

* Aquinox Pharmaceuticals says plans to provide guidance on top line data availability from leadership 301 trial in early August

* Says top line data from leadership 301 trial is anticipated in 2018

* Q1 loss per share $0.36