BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
March 8 Aquion Energy Inc :
* Aquion Energy Inc files voluntary petition under chapter 11 to target a sale of assets
* Immediately preceding chapter 11 filing, company retrenched to a core research and development team by terminating approximately 80% of its personnel
* In coming weeks, Aquion will be working to secure a bidder to purchase substantially all of its operating assets
* Company has been unable to raise growth capital needed to continue operating as a going concern
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION