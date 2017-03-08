March 8 Aquion Energy Inc :

* Aquion Energy Inc files voluntary petition under chapter 11 to target a sale of assets

* Immediately preceding chapter 11 filing, company retrenched to a core research and development team by terminating approximately 80% of its personnel

* Company has been unable to raise growth capital needed to continue operating as a going concern

* In coming weeks, Aquion will be working to secure a bidder to purchase substantially all of its operating assets