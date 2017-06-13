BRIEF-Brogent Technologies to pay 2016 dividend on Aug. 4
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 4
June 14 Aquis Entertainment Ltd
* Gaming revenue at its Casino Canberra Property for month of May 2017 was highest on record, with actual GGR reaching $3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, June 23 Ford Motor Co is recalling nearly 16,000 Ikon and Figo models in South Africa due to a power steering fluid leak, it said on Friday.