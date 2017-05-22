BRIEF-Folkestone Education Trust enters into underwriting agreement with Moelis Australia Advisory
* Entered into underwriting agreement with Moelis Australia Advisory Pty Ltd to fully underwrite DRP take-up rate to 100%
May 22 Arab Development And Real Estate Investment Co Sae
* Q1 net profit egp 733,794 versus egp 998,396 year ago
* Q1 revenue egp 5.8 million versus egp 3.8 million year ago Source: (bit.ly/2q1kDS9) Further company coverage:
* Italian corporate bond issuance to rebound to 'normal' levels in 2017-18