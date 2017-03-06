BRIEF-Wockhardt says Irish HPRA grants certificate of GMP compliance to Shendra facility
* Says Health Products Regulatory Authority of Ireland has granted certificate of GMP compliance to Shendra, Aurangabad facility
March 6 Arab Drug Company for Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries
* Sees 2017-18 net profit EGP 18.8 million, total revenue EGP 350.2 million Source: (bit.ly/2luZ1vk) Further company coverage:
* Medadvisor partners with US company iHealth Labs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: