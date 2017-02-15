MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 30
DUBAI, May 30 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 15 Arab Palestinian Shopping Center
* FY net loss after tax JOD 731,740 versus net loss JOD 542,834 year ago
* FY supermarket sales and other revenue JOD 20.7 million versus JOD 18.2 million year ago Source: (bit.ly/2kS6Rx0) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 29 President Michel Temer urged Brazil's top electoral court to decide quickly on a case alleging illegal funding of his 2014 campaign in order to lift political uncertainty overshadowing a recovery in Latin America's largest economy.