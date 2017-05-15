BRIEF-Banco Popular Espanol names Rodrigo Echenique as chairman
BANCO POPULAR ESPANOL NAMES RODRIGO ECHENIQUE AS CHAIRMAN
May 15 Arab Real Estate Investment Co Sae
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 1.7 million versus EGP 3.2 million year ago
Q1 consol sales EGP 7.1 million versus EGP 5.3 million year ago
LONDON, June 20 Rupert Murdoch will find out by June 29 whether he is closer to securing takeover target Sky after Britain set out a timetable to rule on whether the media mogul is a suitable owner of Europe's biggest broadcaster.