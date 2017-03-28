March 28 Aradigm Corp

* Aradigm announces fourth quarter 2016 and full year financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.54

* Aradigm Corp - company recorded $125,000 in revenue in Q4 of 2016 compared with $35,000 in revenue in Q4 of 2015

* Aradigm Corp - As of December 31, 2016, company's cash and cash equivalents totaled $22.6 million