April 11 Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc - U.S. Government extended term of agreement by one year to April 28, 2018 with modified pricing for duration thereof Source text - bit.ly/2o4aLSO Further company coverage: