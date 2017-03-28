March 28 Aramark -

* On March 28 co, units entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing

* New senior secured credit agreement provides for senior secured credit facilities in aggregate principal amount of $3,600.0 million - sec filing

* Says revolving credit facility matures in 2022

* Term loan facilities were funded in full on closing date and $71.0 million under revolving credit facility was drawn on closing date