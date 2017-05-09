May 9 Aramark:
* Aramark reports second quarter 2017 earnings and increases
2017 outlook
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.45
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.90 to $2.00
including items
* Q2 revenue $3.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.63 billion
* Aramark - continues to expect full-year free cash flow of
greater than $350 million
* Aramark - improved FY outlook is due to lower interest and
tax-related expenses
* Aramark - qtrly earnings per share attributable to aramark
stockholders $0.28
* Aramark - outlook for 2017 adjusted EPS includes 2 cents
of currency headwind
