May 9 Aramark:

* Aramark reports second quarter 2017 earnings and increases 2017 outlook

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.45

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.90 to $2.00 including items

* Q2 revenue $3.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.63 billion

* Aramark - continues to expect full-year free cash flow of greater than $350 million

* Aramark - improved FY outlook is due to lower interest and tax-related expenses

* Aramark - qtrly earnings per share attributable to aramark stockholders $0.28

* Aramark - outlook for 2017 adjusted EPS includes 2 cents of currency headwind Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: