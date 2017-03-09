March 9 Aramark:

* Aramark- on March 9, co announced its unit intends to privately offer $600.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2025

* Aramark-To use proceeds from offering of notes to redeem entire outstanding aggregate principal amount of 5.75 pct senior notes due 2020, among other things Source text- bit.ly/2ni9QNS Further company coverage: