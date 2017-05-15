May 15 ARAMUS SA:

* Q1 REVENUE OF 1.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 786,020 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET LOSS 284,470 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 205,384 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO