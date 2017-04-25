April 25 Aratana Therapeutics Inc-

* Aratana Therapeutics provides update on Entyce®

* Aratana-Recently met with U.S. Food and drug administration center for veterinary medicine regarding proposed manufacturing transfer of entyce

* Believes that it is in agreement with cvm on how to proceed

* Aratana Therapeutics Inc - if submission is approved, aratana believes it would be able to make entyce commercially available by fall of 2017

* Aratana therapeutics inc - intends to resubmit required prior approval submission in coming weeks relating to entyce

* Says believes it would be able to make entyce commercially available by fall of 2017